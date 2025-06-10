Registration Opens For Retail Show Australia 2025 -Largest And Most Influential Retail Expo In AU

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 10, 2025 1:56 am - Retail Show Australia 2025 will be held on October3-5, 2025 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). This event will gather retail enterprises and key players across the world.

Retail Show Australia 2025 will be held on October3-5, 2025 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). This event will gather retail enterprises and key players across the world and showcase the latest retail products, equipment, services and comprehensive solutions. Main sectors: Commercial equipment, Retail technology, Fresh produce & cold chain, Green life, Consumption Scene and E-Commerce.

As the largest and most influential retail exhibition in Australia, the event provides comprehensive solutions and business networking opportunities for retailers.

The exhibition will be a great opportunity for you to experience the cutting-edge innovations firsthand, including AI, big data analysis, and how IoT applications transforming retail from smart shelves and unmanned stores to personalized recommendations. The visitors could discover how omnichannel strategies seamlessly integrate online and offline shopping experiences, such as“click-and-collect” services, explore groundbreaking store design concepts like modular layouts, adaptable spaces, and sustainable materials, and learn how advanced cold-chain technologies ensure freshness and quality in perishable goods throughout the supply chain.

In addition to the exhibition, Retail Show Australia 2025 will host a series of seminars and forums featuring global retail leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs with hot topics including digital transformation, shifting consumer behaviors, supply chain innovation, and sustainability.

Registration opens for Retail Show Australia 2025! Register now and find more business opportunities in retail industry!

Market Overview?

Australia, one of the largest economies in the Southern Hemisphere, offers a stable and growing economic foundation for retail. With high disposable incomes and strong purchasing power, Australian consumers prioritize premium, personalized products and services.

Australia boasts one of the world's most dynamic retail markets, projected to reach AUD 350 billion in 2024, accounting for approximately 10% of GDP. Key segments include: food retail (40%), home goods (20%), apparel & footwear (15%), and electronics (10%).

The market is driven by major chains (e.g., Woolworths, Coles, Wesfarmers, Aldi), independent stores, and rapid omnichannel integration. Online sales now represent 15% of total retail (AUD 50 billion in 2024), fueled by mobile payments (Apple Pay, Google Pay adoption >60%) and AI-driven innovations.