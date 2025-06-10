Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China-Azerbaijan Trade Turnover Soars In 4M2025

China-Azerbaijan Trade Turnover Soars In 4M2025


2025-06-10 05:08:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.​ The volume of bilateral trade between China and Azerbaijan exceeded $1.4 billion from January through April 2025, Chinese Ambassador Lu Mei said during a briefing dedicated to the celebration of the first International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, held in Baku, Trend reports.

She pointed out that for four months running this year, the trade between the two countries has shot up by about 37 percent compared to the same stretch last year.

"China firmly holds the fourth place among Azerbaijan's trading partners in terms of trade volume and the second place among importing countries," Mei stressed.

