Brussels Gears Up For Uzbekistan President's Visit
"This will be a historic visit and a historic opportunity to sign the Enhanced Partnership Cooperation Agreement between Uzbekistan and the European Union," Klaar said. He stressed that the agreement will mark a significant deepening of the relationship between the two sides.
Looking ahead, Klaar noted that the autumn season will be busy with several events aimed at promoting business ties between the EU and Uzbekistan. "We are expecting several events happening here to promote business ties," he said, underscoring the continued momentum in bilateral cooperation.
Additionally, Klaar announced that Brussels will host a global gateway forum this autumn, which will invite Central Asian partners, including Uzbekistan, to participate. "This forum will signal to the world the interest that the European Union has in linking up with other countries on an equal basis," he explained. He added that this event will be particularly important for strengthening connections with Central Asia.
"There are a lot of things still happening this year, and it's only going upwards," Klaar concluded, expressing optimism about the trajectory of EU-Central Asia partnerships.
