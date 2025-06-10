Tourist Influx Surges To Over 650,000 In KP's Scenic Spots During Eid Holidays

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Tourist destinations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa once again became a major attraction during the Eidul Azha holidays, drawing more than 652,000 visitors in just three days, according to the provincial Tourism Authority.

Spokesperson for the Tourism Authority, Muhammad Saad, reported that the highest number of tourists-177,000-visited the picturesque Galiyat region. Meanwhile, the scenic valleys of Naran and Kaghan welcomed 168,000 visitors, Malam Jabba saw an influx of 160,000 tourists, and Upper Dir recorded 85,000 arrivals.

Director General of the Tourism Authority, Habibullah Arif, stated that on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Tourism Adviser Zahid Chanzeb, every possible facility was provided to tourists. He added that tourism police personnel extended exemplary support to visitors throughout the holidays, while the Tourism Helpline 1422 remained operational around the clock.

According to the DG, a significant number of tourists also visited the newly merged districts, which he attributed to improved security and ongoing development initiatives. "Ensuring a safe and pleasant environment for tourists remains the government's top priority," he emphasised.

The surge in tourism not only boosted the local economy but also strengthened the province's positive image nationwide.