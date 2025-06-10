Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SOCAR And Germany's SEFE Seal 10-Year Deal To Boost Europe's Natural Gas Supply

2025-06-10 05:07:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state oil company, has signed a 10-year contract with Germany's state energy company SEFE (Securing Energy for Europe) for the supply of natural gas, Azernews reports. Under the agreement, SOCAR will deliver natural gas volumes to SEFE in Europe, with annual supplies gradually increasing to...



