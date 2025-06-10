403
GCC Chief Highlights Member States' Efforts In Elevating Marine, Environmental Safety
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, June 10 (KUNA) - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the GCC countries are making ongoing efforts to maintain marine and environmental safety.
Al-Budaiwi's remarks came during his address at the third United Nations Ocean Conference, held on Monday under the patronage and presence of President of France Emmanuel Macron, organized by the governments of France and Costa Rica in Nice, France.
The GCC countries are investing in modern technologies to reduce the risk of spills and protect the marine environment in the Gulf, he added, reflecting GCC's commitment to achieve Sustainable Development goals, amidst numerous environmental challenges.
"The Arabian Gulf hosts one of the most ecologically and economically significant marine ecosystems in the world, including coral reefs, seagrass beds, and mangrove forests as well as fish stocks," stated Al-Budaiwi, which is of immense importance to GCC countries, essential for food security, economic prosperity, and cultural heritage.
Al-Budaiwi underlined "despite this, the Arabian Gulf, a semi-closed sea, faces intense environmental pressures," noting that it is a vital center for global maritime activity.
"Over 40,000 ships are navigating in the Arabian Gulf annually, including many oil tankers that support the global economy and enhance the region's status as a business and energy hub. It is not just an environmental asset for our nations but a fundamental pillar for our food security, economic growth, and cultural heritage".
Moreover, he expressed GCC's steadfast commitment to protecting the marine resources and their sustainable use, and to "working together to develop national and regional strategies aligned with the goals of Sustainable Development Goal 14," He also reviewed the GCC collective efforts in this area, including marine protected areas, combating marine pollution, sustainable fisheries management, marine research and innovations, and regional cooperation, recognizing that ocean health does not recognize borders.
The GCC seeks to unify policies, exchange data, and collaborate on early warning systems to address marine and climate risks, he explained, saying that "everyone must work together globally through innovation and shared responsibility to confront environmental degradation affecting ocean health." (end) kns
