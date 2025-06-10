Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM

2025-06-10 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 10 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir also received the Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
