Gauri Khan Rents Pali Hill's Apartment For ₹1.35 Lakh Per Month Amid Mannat Renovation Here's Why
The 3-year lease document for a 2BHK apartment against Gauri Khan reportedly includes a ₹4.05L deposit with a 5% rent increment every year. Including a hall, kitchen, two bedrooms, in addition to two washrooms, the property in discussion is in the name of Sanjay Kishor Ramani and is located just 100 metres away from her own home in Mumbai's Pali Hill.Also Read | Vikas Khanna fumes at YouTuber for misinformation about fake paneer at Torii
The lease document indicates that the property can be used by her staff for residential purpose from April 10, 2025, to April 9, 2028.
From April 10 next year, the rent will increase to ₹1.41 lakh per month from April 10, as per the agreement. The rent with rise further from April 10, 2027, to ₹1.48 lakh per month.Also Read | Gauri Khan's Torii restaurant rejects YouTuber's claim on serving 'fake paneer' 'Mannat' under renovation
This lease agreement has surfaced at a time her iconic bungalow 'Mannat' is undergoing renovation. As per HT report, Shah Rukh Khan and his family has temporary relocated to two luxury duplexes in the Puja Casa building for the coming three years. Hence, the family with all three kids - Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, will reside in Puja Casa building until the renovation work is completed.Also Read | Gauri Khan sells Mumbai's Dadar West residential apartment for THIS amount
Almost three months ago, Gauri Khan reportedly sold a residential property located in Mumbai's Dadar West for ₹11.61 crores. According to Square Yards, the sale of residential property located in Kohinoor Altissimo was registered in March 2025. The property featuring a built-up area of 184.42 square metre and a carpet area of 1,803.94 square feet included two car parking spaces.
