Jeep India Offers MAJOR Discounts On Compass, Meridian And Grand Cherokee In June 2025

Jeep India has announced huge discounts on the Compass, Grand Cherokee, and Meridian models in June 2025. These offers are subject to availability, location, and other terms and conditions.

In June 2025, Jeep India is offering various discounts across its lineup. Big discounts are available on the Compass, Grand Cherokee, and Meridian models to boost sales and attract customers. Jeep Compass buyers can get total benefits of up to Rs 2.95 lakh.

This includes a direct customer benefit of up to Rs 1.70 lakh and a corporate discount of up to Rs 1.10 lakh. There's also an additional special benefit of Rs 15,000, exclusively for doctors, leasing companies, and select partners. The Grand Cherokee Limited (O) trim, priced at Rs 67.50 lakh, gets a Rs 3 lakh discount. All these offers are subject to stock, location, and other terms.

The Jeep Meridian has a maximum discount of up to Rs 3.90 lakh, with Rs 2.30 lakh as a customer benefit, Rs 1.30 lakh as a corporate discount, and Rs 30,000 as a special benefit. The Jeep Meridian is available in four variants: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland. The base price starts at Rs 24.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 38.79 lakh. The Jeep Compass is available from Rs 18.99 lakh to Rs 32.41 lakh.

It has a 2.0-liter diesel engine with 170 PS power and 350 Nm torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The above offers are compiled from different platforms. Offers may vary depending on the state, city, dealer, and stock. Contact your local dealer for exact offer details before purchasing a car.