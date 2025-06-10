Venus-Saturn Lucky Yoga: Positive Changes For 3 Zodiac Signs

From June 10, 2025, an auspicious yoga called 'Ekam-Ekadash Yoga' is forming between Venus and Saturn. This is a rare subtle angular yoga of Venus and Saturn.

According to Drik Panchang, from 10:47 am on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, Venus and Saturn are forming a subtle but very auspicious yoga. This is an angular yoga, called 'Ekam-Ekadash Yoga'. This yoga is formed when an angle of 32.73 degrees is formed between any two planets. This is about 1/11th of 360-degrees. That is why it is called 'Ekam Ekadash Yoga'. In Western astrology, this yoga is called axial or elftile aspect.Venus rules Taurus. This Venus-Saturn combo could mean great career growth for Taureans. If employed, a promotion or new responsibility is likely. Business profits and income from foreign sources are indicated. New income streams will open, and investments will yield benefits. Your wallet will be full. Relationships with your partner will be sweet. If starting a new relationship, the time is favorable.For Virgos, this yoga brings creativity and project success. Your analytical skills and business acumen will now yield results. It's a good time for a job change. Your income will increase from a new job or self-employment. Expenses will be under control, and savings will grow. There will be profits from old investments. You may receive financial support from parents or elders. There may also be some property-related benefits. You'll find relief from financial stress. Family support will increase.

Saturn rules Capricorn. Venus in your fifth house is the element of intellect, children, and creativity. This combo can create opportunities to earn from talent and ideas. Those in startups, creative fields, or media can achieve great success. Money inflow will increase, especially from creative work or partnerships. You may also benefit from online or social media. Love relationships will strengthen. Marital harmony will increase. You might get good news from children.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.