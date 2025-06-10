Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-471 June 10 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-471 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-471 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-471 on June 10:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
Results awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
Results awaited
4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Results awaited
5th Prize: Rs 5,000
Results awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs100
Results awaited
9th Prize: Rs 50
Results awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment