Breakout Watch: SEBI RA Flags Affle, Cera, Skipper As Technically Strong Above Key Support Zones

Shares of Affle, Cera, and Skipper are showing strong technical setups and earnings momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar.

Affle

Kumar noted that Affle is almost debt-free and expects 20% annual revenue growth between FY25 and FY27, driven by demand for digital advertising and expansion into emerging markets.

He highlighted a round-bottom breakout and said the stock is“looking good above ₹1,900,” with support placed at ₹1,799 on a closing basis.

He added that Affle recently reported its highest net profit and operating margins in the last 13 quarters.

Cera Sanitaryware

The analyst said Cera Sanitaryware, also debt-free, expects annual growth of 10%-12%, supported by sustained demand in housing and infrastructure.

He pointed to a trendline breakout and mentioned the stock looks strong above ₹7,150, with a support zone near ₹6,549.

Kumar noted margin improvement and a 13-quarter high in revenue and net profit, along with continued FII buying over the past three quarters.

Skipper

On Skipper, Kumar said the company is undervalued and anticipates 25% revenue growth annually, citing its robust order book and international expansion in the power and infrastructure sectors.

He highlighted a resistance breakout on the chart and said the stock looks positive above ₹530, with support at ₹484.

According to Kumar, the company has posted its highest revenue and net profit in the last 12 quarters, with FIIs accumulating the stock for four consecutive quarters.

