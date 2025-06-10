Silver Nears Key Resistance Zone SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma Cautions Pullback Risk
Silver (XAGUSD) is quickly approaching a major technical barrier between $37.5 and $38 per ounce, a zone that has historically capped previous rallies and triggered sharp corrections, according to SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma.
The level also aligns with the upper edge of its ascending channel, marking a crucial inflection point for the metal.
Sharma noted that although silver's rally from around $28.6 has been strong, it is now approaching a key resistance zone marked by exhaustion points.
Unless silver closes the week above $38, this resistance zone is likely to hold, potentially leading to a pullback or period of consolidation, according to the analyst. Historically, silver has seen sharp drops from this zone, with pullbacks ranging between 10% and 15%.
Sharma believes entering long positions at this level offers poor risk/reward, as upside appears limited while downside risk is high.
Closing above $38 would confirm a breakout, opening the door for a move toward $40 and beyond. Failure to break out could trigger a pullback, with likely retracements toward support levels at $34.05 and $31.61.
The price of silver has rallied more than 3.5% over the past three sessions.
It is currently trading at $36.51 per ounce.
On Monday, silver hit an all-time high of ₹1,07,000 per kilogram.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment