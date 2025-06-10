403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile's IPSA Struggles For Direction As Global Volatility And Local Fundamentals Weigh
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Santiago's S&P IPSA index closed the evening of June 10, 2025, at 8,172.55 points, barely changed from the previous session. The market drifted sideways after a volatile overnight session and a muted day, as investors digested both local and global signals.
According to TradingView data, the IPSA has recently lost momentum after peaking above 8,250 in late May, with the latest close marking a modest recovery from last week's technical breakdown.
The day's trading reflected a cautious mood. Volume remained average, with no evidence of large-scale inflows or outflows. ETF data showed global equity funds continued to attract net inflows.
However, Chilean-focused vehicles like the ECH ETF saw little change, mirroring the lack of conviction in the local market. The Chilean stock market's P/E ratio stands at 12.55, which is within its five-year range and signals a fair valuation, but not a bargain.
Technical analysis of the IPSA over the last 24 hours reveals a market searching for support. On the 4-hour chart, the index trades just above the 100-day moving average, with the 50-day moving average now acting as resistance.
The daily chart confirms this picture: the IPSA remains below its recent highs and struggles to reclaim the 8,200–8,250 resistance zone. Bollinger Bands have narrowed after last week's volatility spike, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits below 60, indicating fading momentum.
The MACD on both timeframes shows a bearish crossover, suggesting sellers remain in control. The Ichimoku cloud on the daily chart offers some support, but the market's inability to break out signals indecision.
Chile's Market Rallies in 2024 But Faces Mounting Headwinds
Fundamentally, Chile faces mixed signals. The Central Bank kept its countercyclical capital buffer steady at 0.5%, citing improved macroeconomic stability but warning of global risks.
Copper, Chile's key export, saw its 2025 price forecast cut to $3.90–$4.00 per pound, down from $4.25, reflecting weaker global demand. This adjustment weighed on mining shares and broader sentiment.
Regionally, Chile's IGPA index remains up nearly 25% year-to-date, outperforming many emerging peers, though recent corrections have trimmed gains. Brazil and Mexico continue to attract more international flows, with their stock markets near record highs and offering lower valuations.
Latin America as a whole benefits from global investors seeking alternatives to developed markets, but Chile's market remains relatively illiquid and sensitive to global risk-off moves.
Among individual stocks, the biggest winners included Hites S.A., which surged 8% on strong earnings, and ABC SA, up 4.1%. Defensive names like Enel Chile and Enel Americas posted modest gains as investors rotated into utilities.
On the losing side, Nitratos de Chile fell nearly 6%, while Pasur Forestal and Cristalerias de Chile dropped 3.9% and 2.9% respectively, reflecting sector-specific pressures and profit-taking. Falabella, a retail heavyweight, lost 2.7% as consumer sentiment softened.
The real story behind today's figures is a market caught between improved local fundamentals and persistent global uncertainty. While Chile's macroeconomic position has strengthened, external shocks, weaker copper prices, and technical resistance levels have capped gains.
Investors remain cautious, waiting for clearer signals before committing new capital. The IPSA's sideways movement and lack of clear leadership among sectors underscore this indecision, with the market likely to remain range-bound until either global risk appetite returns or local catalysts emerge.
According to TradingView data, the IPSA has recently lost momentum after peaking above 8,250 in late May, with the latest close marking a modest recovery from last week's technical breakdown.
The day's trading reflected a cautious mood. Volume remained average, with no evidence of large-scale inflows or outflows. ETF data showed global equity funds continued to attract net inflows.
However, Chilean-focused vehicles like the ECH ETF saw little change, mirroring the lack of conviction in the local market. The Chilean stock market's P/E ratio stands at 12.55, which is within its five-year range and signals a fair valuation, but not a bargain.
Technical analysis of the IPSA over the last 24 hours reveals a market searching for support. On the 4-hour chart, the index trades just above the 100-day moving average, with the 50-day moving average now acting as resistance.
The daily chart confirms this picture: the IPSA remains below its recent highs and struggles to reclaim the 8,200–8,250 resistance zone. Bollinger Bands have narrowed after last week's volatility spike, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits below 60, indicating fading momentum.
The MACD on both timeframes shows a bearish crossover, suggesting sellers remain in control. The Ichimoku cloud on the daily chart offers some support, but the market's inability to break out signals indecision.
Chile's Market Rallies in 2024 But Faces Mounting Headwinds
Fundamentally, Chile faces mixed signals. The Central Bank kept its countercyclical capital buffer steady at 0.5%, citing improved macroeconomic stability but warning of global risks.
Copper, Chile's key export, saw its 2025 price forecast cut to $3.90–$4.00 per pound, down from $4.25, reflecting weaker global demand. This adjustment weighed on mining shares and broader sentiment.
Regionally, Chile's IGPA index remains up nearly 25% year-to-date, outperforming many emerging peers, though recent corrections have trimmed gains. Brazil and Mexico continue to attract more international flows, with their stock markets near record highs and offering lower valuations.
Latin America as a whole benefits from global investors seeking alternatives to developed markets, but Chile's market remains relatively illiquid and sensitive to global risk-off moves.
Among individual stocks, the biggest winners included Hites S.A., which surged 8% on strong earnings, and ABC SA, up 4.1%. Defensive names like Enel Chile and Enel Americas posted modest gains as investors rotated into utilities.
On the losing side, Nitratos de Chile fell nearly 6%, while Pasur Forestal and Cristalerias de Chile dropped 3.9% and 2.9% respectively, reflecting sector-specific pressures and profit-taking. Falabella, a retail heavyweight, lost 2.7% as consumer sentiment softened.
The real story behind today's figures is a market caught between improved local fundamentals and persistent global uncertainty. While Chile's macroeconomic position has strengthened, external shocks, weaker copper prices, and technical resistance levels have capped gains.
Investors remain cautious, waiting for clearer signals before committing new capital. The IPSA's sideways movement and lack of clear leadership among sectors underscore this indecision, with the market likely to remain range-bound until either global risk appetite returns or local catalysts emerge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment