Africa Tech Festival Announces Strategic Themes For 2025 Event, Focusing On Innovation, Investment, And Collaborative Growth

Africa Tech Festival ( ), the leading platform for stakeholders in the continent's technology industry, returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre, South Africa, from 11 to 13 November 2025. This year, the event's strategic focus areas are grouped under forward-looking themes that reflect the rapidly evolving nature of Africa's technology and digital landscape.

The themes of the 28th edition of Africa Tech Festival – Responsible Innovation, Inclusive Investment, Connectivity for Development, and Policy Harmonisation – will be incorporated across all four of the festival's anchor events, namely AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and the AI Summit Cape Town.

These events will each explore their respective specialised focus areas through the lens of the overarching 2025 themes, positioning Africa Tech Festival as a unified platform with strategic intent, rather than a collection of disconnected discussions.

The 2025 edition of the Africa Tech Festival will also align with key global dialogues on technology and innovation, as it coincides with the prestigious G20 Leadership Summit. Additionally, the event will host the second, expanded edition of The Ministerial Summit, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for policy-driven discussions and high-impact collaborations.

“The themes mirror the recent trends emerging at Africa Tech Festival, as well as the continent's shifting focus towards advanced technologies that incorporate aspects of sustainable and inclusive digital progress. Artificial Intelligence, in particular, is emerging as a transformative force – from intelligent automation in industry to AI-powered solutions for financial inclusion and public health. They are reflected in our event agenda and will be instrumental in achieving our aim of driving positive change and fostering collaboration within the African tech ecosystem,” said James Williams, Event Director of Africa Tech Festival.

“As technology advances, so does the need for scalable, collaborative solutions that drive Africa's economic growth, digital readiness, and equitable access. By weaving these themes – from AI, cloud and cybersecurity to connectivity and digital inclusion – into the sessions, networking opportunities, and our international exhibitions, we highlight the interconnectedness of Africa's technology landscape and the collective role of its stakeholders in driving innovation and growth.”

Africa Tech Festival is Africa's biggest showcase of enterprise tech innovation across key sectors like telecoms, connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and data centres, green ICT, and media and entertainment. With an anticipated attendance of 17,000 delegates from across the continent and the world, along with more than 300 exhibitors, and 450 speakers, the 2025 event will be the largest edition yet.

Building on the success of 2024, Africa Tech Festival will continue to deliver top-quality content and expert-led discussions on crucial topics, including national digital strategies, economic growth, infrastructure development, and sustainable partnerships between the public and private sectors. While a formal partnership with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has not yet been finalised, the 2024 edition saw valuable engagement with senior government officials, leading to insightful discussions and policy-focused sessions nearly three decades, the Africa Tech Festival has served as a forum for conversations and connections that elevate African tech onto the global stage. As the continent's digital transformation journey advances, the themes for 2025 will help guide these conversations, shape policy, attract investment, and foster partnerships that grow and advance Africa's technology ecosystem.

About Africa Tech Festival:

Now in its 28th edition, Africa Tech Festival 2025 will take place from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), bringing together over 15,000 technology leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and visionaries. The festival encompasses four anchor events :



AfricaCom – The continent's largest telecoms and connectivity event

AfricaTech – The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth

AfricaIgnite – Driving growth and impact in Africa's startup ecosystem The AI Summit Cape Town – Where commercial AI comes to life

With over 500 speakers, 300 exhibitors, and multiple networking opportunities , Africa Tech Festival remains the largest and most influential tech event on the continent.