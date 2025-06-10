Canon Central & North Africa And Women In Successful Careers (WISCAR) Celebrate The Graduation Of Season 2 Of 'Women Who Empower' Programme In Nigeria

Canon concludes the 'Women Who Empower' initiative with a graduation event at Lagos, Nigeria on June 5, 2025.

20 participants from WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) showcase their creativity in an exhibition.

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA ), a leader in imaging solutions, in collaboration with Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), proudly celebrated the graduation of the second season of 'Women Who Empower', - an initiative designed to equip women with practical skills in photography, videography, and printing.

The graduation ceremony which took place in Lagos at Hive by Zen, the creative studio of Canon Ambassador and renowned lifestyle photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke, marked another milestone in Canon's mission to empower women in the imaging industry through skill-building, mentorship, and community engagement. Running from April 22 to June 5, 2025, Season 2 offered a holistic training experience built on three core modules: Photography, Printing, and Content Creation. The Canon-led curriculum was delivered by Ambassadors Emmanuel Oyeleke and Daniel Ehimen, a celebrated Nigerian cinematographer and director, through hands-on sessions, portfolio development workshops, and practical experiences - including newly introduced photo and video walks to enhance real-world learning.

“As part of our 'Kyosei' philosophy, we believe in nurturing communities through collaboration and shared growth,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central and North Africa.“The success of Season 2 of 'Women Who Empower' reflects Canon's dedication to advancing diversity, education, and empowerment within Africa's creative economy. Seeing these women grow their skills, confidence, and networks affirms the importance of long-term, meaningful partnerships like the one we have with WISCAR.”

The closing event featured a vibrant portfolio exhibition where each participant presented their work-ranging from evocative photographs and striking prints to compelling video stories-demonstrating the depth of learning and creativity developed during the program.

Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, stated,“We are proud to see this initiative evolve and grow. Season 2 not only aligned with the International Women's Day theme 'Accelerate Action', but it also translated that message into tangible outcomes. These women now carry forward the tools, knowledge, and confidence to shape the future of the imaging and creative sectors in Nigeria.”

Two participants received special recognition for their exceptional performance, creativity, and engagement throughout the programme. Their work stood out for its originality, technical proficiency, and storytelling impact.

Oluwayemisi Rosemary Onadipe, a visual storyteller and one of the standout participants, said:“Before this program, I relied solely on natural light to capture images. But through this experience, I gained clarity on how to use artificial lighting to enhance both the quality of my subjects and the final outcome. I also acquired the technical knowledge to use a Canon camera for videography - something I had only ever done with my phone before. The mentorship and hands-on exposure I received through Canon and WISCAR have completely transformed my creative approach. I'm walking away not just with skills, but with a renewed sense of purpose.”

Rasaq Adedoyin Muibat an aspiring content creator, added:“Learning directly from industry leaders like Emmanuel and Daniel was a dream come true. Every session broadened my understanding of the media space, empowered me to do more, be more, and most importantly, drove me closer to my vision as a creative professional and team lead.”

The 'Women Who Empower' campaign marked a significant milestone in empowering women in the printing and imaging sectors. As Canon continues to champion diversity and inclusion, initiatives like 'Women Who Empower' demonstrate the power of partnerships in driving positive change. With plans for future collaborations and programs, Canon remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals and communities through innovation and creativity.

Canon which has more than 63% of women occupying leadership roles in the Middle East and Africa HQ, has been championing empowerment initiatives for many years as demonstrated by its various diversity and inclusivity programs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

About WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) :

WISCAR is a non-profit organization committed to developing women professionals and empowering them to contribute significantly to nation-building. Through structured mentoring programs, leadership training, and partnerships like 'Women Who Empower', WISCAR is a catalyst for gender equity in the workplace and society.