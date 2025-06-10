Glo Fiber Expands Service And Opens New Retail Location In Williamsburg, Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDINBURG, Va., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), has opened a new Williamsburg, Virginia retail store for ultra-fast fiber internet service. A grand opening event is scheduled for June 12from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Midtown Row on Monticello Avenue. The Tide 92.3 FM will be appearing at the store with special Glo Fiber offers and chances to win concert tickets and other prizes.

Glo Fiber internet, streaming TV, and voice services are already available to over 18,000 homes and businesses in the Williamsburg market, and construction to several thousand additional locations is planned by the end of the year. "The opening of our new store in Williamsburg marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to delivering fast, reliable fiber-optic internet to the region," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Regulatory & Industry Affairs at Shentel. "This central location will provide easy access to customer support, service upgrades, and the latest in fiber technology for residents of Williamsburg, James City County, and York County. As we continue to expand, we remain dedicated to enhancing connectivity, fostering innovation, and ensuring that our customers experience the best in high-speed internet and local service."

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel's 17,200-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior, local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Delaware.

Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key competitive differentiators:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt and friendly local customer service

Glo Fiber store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and the first Saturday of every month. To learn more, please visit for residential service and for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 363,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,200 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

