Sarantos Explores Modern Burnout In Reflective New Single 'The Day I Stopped, I Won'
Blending nostalgic Americana, rock-n-roll swagger, and deeply personal lyricism, Sarantos channels the rebellious spirit of Jerry Lee Lewis while weaving a modern parable about burnout, loss, and ultimate self-redemption. The single arrives at a cultural moment when many are questioning the cost of nonstop hustle - and finding solace in slowing down.
“I quit the chase / And left the race / The day I stopped / I won the race...”
Inspired by a personal loss that forced him to re-evaluate everything, the song's message is both intimate and universal. Through vivid storytelling and heartfelt delivery, Sarantos speaks not just to dreamers and workaholics, but to anyone who's ever felt consumed by the race of life.
“This song is for the ones who've been chasing so hard they forgot why they started,” says Sarantos.“When I finally stopped, I saw that I'd already won - because I'd survived, I'd loved, and I'd created something meaningful.”
“The Day I Stopped, I Won” is the latest in Sarantos' ambitious monthly release schedule, where each new song is paired with a lyric video, music video, and charitable cause. His unique DIY approach to music and promotion - backed by humor, authenticity, and relentless output - has earned him a loyal global fanbase and media attention from outlets like Billboard, MTV, and Indie Shuffle.
In keeping with Sarantos' tradition, a portion of proceeds from this single will benefit Mental Health America, supporting individuals facing burnout and mental exhaustion.
ABOUT SARANTOS
Sarantos is a prolific Chicago-based artist, author, and podcaster known for releasing a new song, video, and chapter every month. Fusing pop, rock, folk, and storytelling, his music explores love, loss, mental health, and the quirky chaos of modern life. With over 250 original tracks released and a dedicated fanbase spanning multiple continents, Sarantos continues to push boundaries - creatively and independently.
