Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies, Trends And Forecasts Report 2025: New Diagnoses, Wellness And Prevention, Fertility Technology, Cancer Screening, Management And Monitoring Fueling Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the explosive growth of genome sequencing as costs plummet and demand rises. Our report reveals market forecasts, technology insights, and growth opportunities globally and across 14 countries. Uncover opportunities, understand industry jargon, and anticipate five-year growth expectations.

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Gene Sequencing Markets, Strategies & Trends: Forecasts By Application, By Technology, By Workflow, By Product, and By Country with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive genetic testing at birth? What segments are growing fastest? Where are the opportunities now that sequencing has gone mainstream?

The plummeting costs for Genome Sequencing are creating a gold rush. New consumers, new technologies, new market niches. It is reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry; a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a global stage. This report forecasts the market size for five years. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Human Gene Sequencing Markets - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Gene Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.1.1 Gene Sequencing

2.1.2 Hereditary

2.1.3 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

2.1.4 Oncology

2.1.5 Psychology

2.1.6 WGES

2.1.7 Pharmacogenomic

2.1.8 Direct-to-Consumer

2.1.9 Research

2.1.10 Other

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.6 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3 Global Listing of Sequencer Installed Base - Location & Contacts

3.1 Notes to Installed Base Listing

3.2 Illumina Installed Base

4 Market Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 Human Gene Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

4.2.1 Inherited Disease - Not what it used to be

4.2.2 Newborn Screening - The Standard of Care

4.2.3 NIPT - We've Only Just Begun

4.2.4 Oncology - Understanding Two Worlds

4.2.5 Pharmacogenomics

4.2.6 Direct To Consumer - More Than Meets the Eye

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

4.3.2 The Rise of the Sequencing Lab

4.3.3 Sequencing as a Commodity

4.3.4 Informatics

4.3.5 Instrument Manufacturer Role

4.3.6 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

4.3.7 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

4.3.8 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

4.3.9 Sequencing Adoption and Cannibalization

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 New Diagnoses

5.1.2 Wellness and Prevention

5.1.3 Fertility Technology

5.1.4 Cancer - Screening, Management and Monitoring

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

5.2.2 Lower Costs

5.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

5.2.4 Wellness has a downside

5.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

5.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

5.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure

5.3.3 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

5.3.4 Linked Reads

5.3.5 New Sequencing Technologies

6 Human Gene Sequencing Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 WGS Improves Pediatric Cancer Care

6.3 Cancer genomes identify candidate driver genes

6.4 Genetic Dx a game changer

6.5 Nonacus Galeas Tumor

6.6 Lucence LiquidHallmark Assay Gets Coverage

6.7 Garvan Institute Gets Gramt to Develop Genomics Tests

6.8 Arima Genomics, Protean BioDiagnostics Launch Joint Venture

6.9 Geneseeq Nabs CE Marks for Cancer Test Kits

6.10 Viome Life Sciences Announces Gut Intelligence Test

6.11 Quest Diagnostics Announces Genetic Insights

6.12 Exact Sciences Releases Next-Gen Cologuard

6.13 BGI Genomics Forges Partnerships in Latin America

6.14 4bases Bets on NGS Diagnostics

6.15 Guardant Health Submits Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

6.16 Universal DX Eyeing Approval for Colorectal Cancer Screening Test

6.17 Natera Files Suit Against NeoGenomics

6.18 Genomics England to Sequence 100K Newborns

6.19 Novigenix Raises $14M for NGS based Liquid Biopsy

6.20 LetsGetChecked Launching New PGx Service

6.21 Qiagen, Neuron23 Partner for NGS Diagnostic

6.22 Harbinger Health Technology Focused On Oncogenesis

6.23 Delfi Diagnostics to Develop Early Detection Test

6.24 Dante Labs to Introduce WGS to Italian Healthcare System

6.25 Invitae Neurodevelopmental Disorders Testing Service

6.26 Thermo Fisher Obtains CE Mark for Ion Torrent Genexus

6.27 Myriad Genetics Launches Suite of Cancer Tests

6.28 Oncocyte and Thermo Fisher Strike Partnership Deal

6.29 Illumina Partners With Precision Medicine to Assess Liquid Biopsy

7 Profiles of Key Companies

7.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

7.2 23andME Inc.

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.4 AccuraGen Inc.

7.5 Adaptive Biotechnologies

7.6 Admera Health, LLC

7.7 Advanced Biological Laboratories

7.8 Agilent

7.9 Akonni Biosystems

7.10 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

7.11 LLC

7.12 Anchor Dx

7.13 Arrayit Corporation

7.14 ARUP Laboratories

7.15 Astrid Bio

7.16 Azenta

7.17 BaseClear

7.18 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

7.19 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.20 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.21 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

7.22 Bioarray Genetics

7.23 BioBam

7.24 Biocept, Inc.

7.25 Biodesix Inc.

7.26 BioFluidica

7.27 BioGenex

7.28 Biolidics Ltd

7.29 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.30 Bioneer Corporation

7.31 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.32 Bio-Techne

7.33 Burning Rock

7.34 C2i Genomics

7.35 Cantata Bio

7.36 CareDx

7.37 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

7.38 Celemics

7.39 CellMax Life

7.40 Centogene

7.41 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.42 Circulogene

7.43 Clearbridge Biomedics

7.44 Clinical Genomics

7.45 Color Genomics

7.46 Complete Genomics (MGI Tech)

7.47 CosmosID

7.48 Dante Labs

7.49 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

7.50 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.51 Easy DNA

7.52 Element Biosciences

7.53 Epic Sciences

7.54 Epigenomics AG

7.55 Eurofins Scientific

7.56 Excellerate Bioscience

7.57 Fabric Genomics

7.58 Freenome

7.59 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

7.60 Fujirebio

7.61 Fulgent Genetics

7.62 GE Global Research

7.63 Gene by Gene, Ltd.

7.64 Genedrive

7.65 GeneDx Holdings

7.66 GeneFirst Ltd.

7.67 GeneFluidics

7.68 Genetron Holdings

7.69 Genewiz

7.70 Genomics England

7.71 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

7.72 GenomOncology

7.73 Genzyme Corporation

7.74 Grifols

7.75 Guardant Health

7.76 Guardiome

7.77 Helix

7.78 Hologic

7.79 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

7.80 Human Longevity, Inc.

7.81 iCellate

7.82 Illumina

7.83 Incell Dx

7.84 Inivata

7.85 Invitae Corporation

7.86 Invivoscribe

7.87 Karius

7.88 Letsgetchecked

7.89 Lucence Health

7.90 Lunglife AI Inc

7.91 Macrogen

7.92 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

7.93 MDx Health

7.94 Medgenome

7.95 Meridian Bioscience

7.96 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

7.97 Metabiomics Corp

7.98 miR Scientific

7.99 NantHealth, Inc.

7.100 Natera

7.101 Nebula Genomics

7.102 NeoGenomics

7.103 New England Biolabs, Inc.

7.104 NGeneBio

7.105 Norgen Biotek Corp.

7.106 Novogene

7.107 Omega Bioservices

7.108 Oncocyte

7.109 OncoDNA

7.110 OpGen

7.111 Origene Technologies

7.112 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

7.113 Pacific Biosciences

7.114 Panagene

7.115 PathoQuest S.A.

7.116 Personalis

7.117 PGDx (Labcorp)

7.118 Precipio

7.119 PrecisionMed

7.120 Predictive Oncology

7.121 Promega

7.122 Qiagen

7.123 QuantuMDx

7.124 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

7.125 Revvity

7.126 Roche Diagnostics

7.127 Roswell Biotechnologies

7.128 Seegene

7.129 SeLux Diagnostics

7.130 Siemens Healthineers

7.132 simfo GmbH

7.133 Singlera Genomics Inc.

7.134 Singular Genomics

7.135 SkylineDx

7.136 Standard BioTools

7.137 Sysmex

7.138 Sysmex Inostics

7.139 Tempus Labs, Inc.

7.140 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.141 Ultima Genomics

7.142 Unchained Labs

7.143 Variantyx

7.144 Vela Diagnostics

7.145 VolitionRX

7.146 Zymo Research Corp

8 The Global Market for Human Genome Sequencing

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Workflow - Overview

8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

9 Market Sizes by Application

9.1 Hereditary Gene Sequencing Market

9.2 NIPT Gene Sequencing Market

9.3 Oncology Market

9.4 Psychology Market

9.5 WGES Gene Sequencing Market

9.6 Pharmacogenomics Market

9.7 DTC Gene Sequencing Market

9.8 Research Gene Sequencing Market

10 Market Sizes by Technology

10.1 Sanger Sequencing Market

10.2 NGS/2G Market

10.3 3G/Long Market

11 Market Sizes by Workflow

11.1 Sequencing Market

11.2 Sample Prep Market

11.3 Analysis Market

12 Market Sizes by Product

12.1 Instruments Market

12.2 Consumables Market

12.3 Software & Services Market

13 Vision of the Future of Human Gene Sequencing

14 Appendices

14.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

14.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

14.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

14.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

14.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

14.6 The Whole Genome Sequence of SARS-CoV-2

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900