Breakthrough Win: Connor Syme Claims First DP World Tour Title At KLM Open

Scotland's Connor Syme finally tasted victory on the DP World Tour, securing his first title at the 2025 KLM Open with a composed final round at The International, and credited his caddie for instilling the belief that a win was within reach.

In his 182nd career start, the 29-year-old from Drumoig held off a determined challenge from Sweden's Joakim Lagergren, finishing two shots clear after a head-to-head battle that lasted all afternoon. With the rest of the field trailing behind, it quickly became a two-man duel - Syme never looked rattled.

Syme acknowledged the crucial role his team played, singling out caddie Ryan McGuigan for reinforcing the belief that victory was possible.

“It's an unbelievable feeling,” an emotional Syme said.“The past few days were really tough, but I felt different this week-calmer, more ready. Ryan's (McGuigan) been huge for me, always reminding me that I've won before, even if not at this level.”

Syme began the final round with a two-stroke lead over Lagergren, and while Italian Francesco Laporta rounded out the final group, the real drama was between the Scot and the Swede.

Early Move

Syme made an early statement with a birdie at the second, his wedge shot nestling four feet from the cup. Lagergren kept the pressure on, holing a long birdie putt at the seventh, but a slip-up in the sand at the ninth handed the advantage back to Syme.

After trading birdies on the 13th, Syme dropped his first shot in 33 holes at the 14th - a rare misstep that cut his lead to two. But he quickly steadied the ship. When Lagergren failed to save par at the 15th, Syme missed a birdie putt but regained his three-stroke cushion.

Even as Lagergren unleashed a late eagle on the 18th, it was too little, too late. Syme calmly navigated the closing stretch with smart shot choices and nerveless putting, tapping in for par on the last to seal a career-defining win at nine under par. He joins a prestigious group of Scots who have triumphed at the KLM Open, including Colin Montgomerie and Gordon Brand Jr.

South Africa's Jayden Schaper claimed solo third with a final-round 69, while Scots Ewen Ferguson and Richie Ramsay shared fourth alongside England's Jack Senior. Ferguson lit up the course with an ace on the seventh, finishing with a sizzling 67.

Laporta faded late with trouble at the 18th, while last week's winner Nicolai von Dellingshausen finished among a cluster at two under, joined by Jorge Campillo, Manuel Elvira, Andy Sullivan, and Dan Bradbury.

Emotional Victory

He also acknowledged the impact of his formative years and his time on developmental tours, where he built the confidence that ultimately carried him over the finish line.

“There's so much talent coming through now,” he added.“To get my name on the list of first-time winners this season is just amazing.”