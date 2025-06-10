SG Events Drives Filipino Business Visibility Through Kalayaan 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Cultural celebrations are no longer just social gatherings - they're becoming powerful economic catalysts.

This was clearly seen during Kalayaan 2025, the Philippine Independence Day celebration organised by SG Events, where entrepreneurship, brand exposure, and community commerce took centre stage, said a statement.

Held at Regency Hall, the event not only brought together the Filipino community in Qatar but also activated a vibrant space for small business promotion, sponsor integration, and microeconomic growth, especially among expatriate-led ventures.

“Filipino Independence Day events in Qatar have evolved,” said Sky Gonzales, founder of SG Events.

“Today, it's not just about patriotism - it's about creating an ecosystem where Filipino businesses abroad can grow, connect, and thrive.”

Over 15 small and medium-scale businesses (SMEs) participated in the event, leveraging it as a pop-up market and visibility platform.

These included vendors from sectors such as food & beverage; apparel and accessories; health, wellness, and remittance.

Each booth represented more than just products - it reflected the entrepreneurial resilience of overseas Filipinos transforming their side hustles into sustainable business models.