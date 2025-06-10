403
| Company announcement no. 28 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,477,261
|227.4022
|1,472,943,092
|02 June 2025
|50,000
|256.9927
|12,849,635
|03 June 2025
|50,000
|256.8456
|12,842,280
|04 June 2025
|50,000
|256.5587
|12,827,935
|05 June 2025
|06 June 2025
|49,641
|259.2964
|12,871,733
|Total accumulated over week 23
|199,641
|257.4200
|51,391,583
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,676,902
|228.2997
|1,524,334,675
|
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.794% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
