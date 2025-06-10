Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 23


2025-06-10 04:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)


Company announcement no. 28 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
10 June 2025
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 6,477,261 227.4022 1,472,943,092
02 June 2025 50,000 256.9927 12,849,635
03 June 2025 50,000 256.8456 12,842,280
04 June 2025 50,000 256.5587 12,827,935
05 June 2025
06 June 2025 49,641 259.2964 12,871,733
Total accumulated over week 23 199,641 257.4200 51,391,583
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,676,902 228.2997 1,524,334,675



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.794% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Danske Bank Template Company announcement UK

MENAFN10062025004107003653ID1109654714

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search