US Marketing Analytics Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2025-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The US Marketing Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 5.25 billion in 2025 to USD 9.56 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of over 12.73%. This growth is driven by the adoption of cloud technology and Big Data, enhancing decision-making and customer engagement across industries, notably retail.

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Marketing Analytics Market - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Marketing Analytics Market is projected to expand from USD 5.25 billion in 2025 to USD 9.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of over 12.73% during this period. Companies are increasingly adopting analytics solutions to retain customers and maintain competitiveness, integrating these with existing ERP systems to leverage data for informed decision-making.

The US marketing analytics market is highly competitive, dominated by a few key players expanding their reach domestically and internationally. Significant developments include Oracle's 2023 addition of AI capabilities in its cloud CX solutions and LinkedIn's acquisition of Oribi in 2022, enhancing its marketing solutions.

The comprehensive market analysis includes an Excel-based market estimate sheet and offers three months of analyst support for continued insights into market dynamics.

Key Highlights



Large businesses employ web analytics and digital marketing tools to improve ROI and performance. Social media platforms are significant in this trend, encouraging marketers to enhance and benchmark their strategies.

The rise of cloud technology and Big Data is a crucial growth driver. Cloud-based analytical tools eliminate the need for hardware and software installations, while advanced visualization techniques enhance user interaction with data dashboards.

In 2023, Microsoft invested USD 13 billion in OpenAI, integrating AI technology into products like Bing and Microsoft Copilot, facilitating data analysis and interpretation.

The retail industry, shifting towards digital transformation, heavily relies on marketing analytics. This need for actionable data is essential to reducing asset loss at checkout, enhancing revenue, and improving customer experience. Deep North, in 2022, launched Checkout IQ, an AI-based retail loss prevention solution, and secured USD 16.7 million in Series A-1 funding led by Celesta Capital and YobiPartners, underscoring the industry's focus on data-driven solutions.

Market Trends: Cloud Technology and Big Data Driving Growth



Cloud marketing is pivotal in digital marketing strategies, utilizing platforms like social media and apps to connect with consumers. Cloud platforms offer specific capabilities for digital marketing, enhancing the management and effectiveness of campaigns.

Businesses can now leverage advanced analytics technologies to track vital metrics, automate marketing efforts, and enhance customer reach and engagement. This capability is particularly beneficial during traffic spikes, supported by robust cloud infrastructures.

The adoption of cloud strategies in retail is accelerating, offering advantages such as improved inventory management, enhanced customer data control, and personalized experiences. According to a study by IBM and Oxford Economics, a transition to cloud-based environments is imminent for retail, expected to drive significant market changes.

Retail Industry Growth



The US retail industry, one of the world's largest, saw total sales skyrocket from under three trillion dollars in 2000 to approximately 6.6 trillion dollars in 2021, influenced by the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping.

E-commerce, constituting over 14% of US retail sales in early 2022, is thriving due to increased data generation and analysis capabilities. With Big Data analytics, retailers can optimize margins significantly, and omnichannel approaches allow for monitoring consumer behavior effectively, facilitating strategic in-store and online integrations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Deployment

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End User

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Companies Featured



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Inc. (Tableau Software Inc.)

Accenture PLC

Adobe Systems Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Neustar, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc. Google LLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900