Sweden Media Landscape Report 2025: Sweden's Mobile Subscription Growth Expected To Reach 71.2 Million By 2029

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sweden Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in Sweden today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.

The report analyses the television, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.

Report Scope



Pay-TV operators had 4.4 million subscribers in 2024. Total pay-TV subscriptions will fall by approximately 195,000 over the forecast period, reaching 4.2 million in 2029. Cable was the leading pay-TV platform in 2024 with a 48.8% share of total pay-TV subscriptions, supported by a significant proportion of cable TV accounts via property owners.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), formerly Discovery Networks Sweden, the Swedish arm of Discovery Inc, concluded an exclusive deal to show Swedish soccer's top-tier Allsvenskan starting in 2020. Under the agreement between WBD and the Swedish Elite Football Association (SEF), which runs for six seasons, sports platform Eurosport promised to take coverage of the league in Sweden to a new level, with enhanced digital content, and make it more accessible and affordable for fans.

Total mobile subscriptions in Sweden reached 44.8 million by the end of 2024. There were 29.7 million SIM cards for M2M. However, Swedish M2M SIM cards are not necessarily used within Sweden, but also by customers abroad. Over the next five years, total mobile subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 9.7%, bringing the country's total to 71.2 million by 2029, supported by continued growth in smartphone subscriptions, and rising adoption of M2M/IoT applications. Total fixed broadband lines in Sweden will increase from 4.5 million in 2024 to 5.3 million by the end of 2029, supported by investment in fixed infrastructure development by operators and the government.

Reasons to Buy



This Sports Broadcasting Media Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the Swedish television and telecommunications markets, and service providers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Sweden's pay-TV, mobile handset and residential fixed broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares. With 19 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

Key Topics Covered:



Population and household context

Television services market

Sports rights market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Total services revenue Data tables

Company Coverage:



Allente

Amazon Prime Video

Bredband2

SVT

Tele2

Telenor

Telia

Three

TV4

Viaplay Warner Bros Discovery

For more information about this report visit

