Enfinity Global Signs Ppas For 420 MW Of Renewable Energy Supply In Italy With A U.S. Technology Company
MILAN, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global announced today the signing of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Italy with a U.S. technology company, committing to supply renewable energy from a 420 MW portfolio of solar PV projects.
"We are pleased to continue supporting our customers across diverse sectors in Italy as they advance their energy transition," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Our goal is to serve global and local customers in their renewable energy needs."Continue Reading
Enfinity Global Solar Power Plant in Italy
Enfinity Global
Enfinity Global is a leading U.S.-based renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns a 35.5 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 37 GW under negotiation across the United States.
With offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and India, Enfinity aims to contribute to a low-carbon economy. Enfinity's leadership team brings over $41 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector, with over 26 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets.
The company leads the solar PPAs market in Italy, having contracted 805 MW over the last two years with major corporations and industrial customers. Enfinity is currently Italy's leading independent power producer (IPP) as measured by permitted projects, according to the "Q4 Dev&Deals report" published by Elemens.
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Enfinity GlobalWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment