Enfinity Global Signs Ppas For 420 MW Of Renewable Energy Supply In Italy With A U.S. Technology Company

MILAN, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global announced today the signing of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in Italy with a U.S. technology company, committing to supply renewable energy from a 420 MW portfolio of solar PV projects.

"We are pleased to continue supporting our customers across diverse sectors in Italy as they advance their energy transition," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Our goal is to serve global and local customers in their renewable energy needs."

Enfinity Global Solar Power Plant in Italy

Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global is a leading U.S.-based renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019. The company owns a 35.5 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 37 GW under negotiation across the United States.

With offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and India, Enfinity aims to contribute to a low-carbon economy. Enfinity's leadership team brings over $41 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector, with over 26 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets.

The company leads the solar PPAs market in Italy, having contracted 805 MW over the last two years with major corporations and industrial customers. Enfinity is currently Italy's leading independent power producer (IPP) as measured by permitted projects, according to the "Q4 Dev&Deals report" published by Elemens.

