Dutco, Sweid & Sweid Launch Dubai's Largest Privately-Owned Logistics Park
Maher Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid commented,“Terralogix will be developed by Dutco and Sweid & Sweid - two UAE-based firms with strong heritage and established track records. The Dutco Group brings decades of expertise across many sectors including construction, hospitality, real estate, and oil and gas, while Sweid & Sweid is known for developing high quality, institutional-grade real estate assets. Together, we will be delivering Terralogix as a landmark project to spearhead the evolution of Dubai's industrial sector.”
Terralogix stands out for both its location and adaptability. As one of the few large-scale logistics developments in Northern Dubai, it provides access to areas underserved by other logistics facilities largely concentrated in Southern Dubai. The park's modular design and flexible leasing model allow tenants to scale, expand, or custom-build their facilities to meet their exact requirements. Phase One is already underway, and scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.
Nelson Gibb, CEO of Dutco Group commented,“As the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 accelerates toward its target of doubling the city's economy by 2033, logistics and trade sit at the heart of that vision. The project brings meaningful new capacity to a sector under pressure from surging demand and limited supply. With direct connectivity to major highways and immediate access to airports and seaports, Terralogix is well positioned to support businesses operating across the UAE and the wider region.”
