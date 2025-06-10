Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading

10-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today, 10 June 2025:

Field Systems Designs Holdings plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: FSD

ISIN: GB0004510409

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: ...

Website:

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

