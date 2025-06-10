EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Alliance

PVA TePla expands metrology portfolio through strategic cooperation with SENTECH Instruments

Cooperation expands product portfolio with a non-destructive optical measurement method for the thickness and homogeneity of semiconductor coatings

PVA TePla and SENTECH jointly develop the systems, production and global sales are carried out by PVA TePla First applications from this cooperation will address the global semiconductor market from 2026 Wettenberg and Berlin, June 10, 2025. PVA TePla, the leading provider of high-tech solutions in the fields of materials and metrology technology, and SENTECH Instruments, a renowned German provider of plasma technology and ellipsometry (coating thickness measurement), today announced a strategic cooperation. As part of this exclusive partnership, PVA TePla and SENTECH are developing metrology systems for ellipsometry that address the volume market for silicon-based semiconductors.



“With SENTECH, we have found the ideal partner to expand our metrology portfolio with a key technology for customers in the semiconductor market,” says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.“This is another milestone in the implementation of our growth strategy, through which we are specifically addressing the rapidly growing global market for metrology and continuously expanding our product offering.”



The jointly developed pilot product is a metrology system for the optical inspection of layer thicknesses in semiconductor production. The homogeneity of the layers applied to the wafer is crucial for subsequent flawless functionality, which is why the technology is an indispensable part of quality and process control for all semiconductor manufacturers.



“We are very pleased about the cooperation with PVA TePla and look forward to further development collaboration,” emphasizes Friedrich Witek, Co-CEO of SENTECH Instruments.“By combining our joint innovative strength with PVA TePla's comprehensive sales network, we are creating an excellent basis for joint success.”





About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading cutting-edge technology company for materials and inspection technology. Founded in 1991, the system provider develops and produces customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement, and processing (Material Solutions) as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical and optical processes (Metrology).



With its Technology Hub, PVA TePla operates an innovation center for the market-oriented research and development of materials of the future. In addition, the company also serves highly specific individual customer requirements with its internal research and development. PVA TePla Group solutions are applied at a very early stage in the value chain of products and technologies. They address the global challenges in the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization, and mobility.



PVA TePla has an international presence with sites in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Hesse, and employs over 900 people worldwide. PVA TePla is listed on the SDAX and its shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate, and the German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).



About SENTECH Instruments GmbH

SENTECH Instruments GmbH is an expert in plasma technology and thin-film measurement technology. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, SENTECH develops and manufactures versatile and modular systems for etching, deposition, measurement and characterization processes in the semiconductor, optics and photonics industries. With over 35 years of experience, SENTECH stands for innovation, quality and customer-oriented solutions and services. Further information can be found at .



