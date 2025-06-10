FOMO7 Continues As Front-Jersey Sponsor For Trichy Grand Cholas In TNPL 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Trichy, Tamil Nadu, India The Trichy Grand Cholas have announced their partnership with FOMO7 Games as the front-jersey sponsor for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. This marks the second consecutive year the online gaming platform will be featured on the team's uniform.

FOMO7 and Trichy Grand Cholas renew their partnership for the TNPL 2025 season

The continued collaboration emphasizes the rising commercial appeal of the Trichy Grand Cholas. The team narrowly missed out on the playoffs in the 2024 season. Since then, the Grand Cholas have acquired U. Mukilesh and J. Suresh Kumar. The squad features a mix of experienced players and promising young talent.

FOMO7 debuted in the TNPL as a prominent sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas in 2024. Since then, the company has expanded its sponsorships to include Major League Cricket (MLC) partnerships and World Championship of Legends (WCL) tournaments. FOMO7's second-year patronage of the team reflects a commitment to domestic cricket leagues.

"We are excited to partner with the Trichy Grand Cholas and be a part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League," said Kris Fernandez, Head of Operations at FOMO7. "The TNPL consistently delivers thrilling cricket, and we look forward to engaging with Tamil Nadu's loyal fans."

The TNPL 2025 season commences in June, with the Trichy Grand Cholas taking on the Nellai Royal Kings in their first match. The Trichy Grand Cholas will aim to build on their past performances and make a strong impact in the upcoming tournament.

About FOMO7 Games

FOMO Games is a free-to-play online gaming platform that offers a diverse range of games and interactive experiences. The catalog includes racing games, brain games, and more.