Redefining Digital Identity And Human-AI Collaboration: Discoveries At Expo 2025 Osaka

Recently Georgia Edell had the privilege of attending Expo 2025 Osaka at the invitation of NEC Corporation , a long-standing leader in cutting-edge technology and innovation. Having collaborated with NEC and extensively researched their biometric authentication technologies over the years, Georgia was especially gratified to witness these innovations deployed at scale in a real-world environment.

At the Expo, NEC Corporation is redefining how people interact with public spaces. Their facial recognition technology is seamlessly integrated into the venue's entry system, enabling visitors to enter quickly and securely. This frictionless, secure process enhances convenience while setting a new global benchmark for efficient access control at large-scale events.







Seamless entry to the Expo with QR code ticket and simultaneous facial recognition

Complementing this is Myaku-pe , NEC's Expo-exclusive digital payment wallet designed with both security and user convenience in mind. Myaku-pe enables seamless, cashless, and contactless transactions across all areas of the Expo grounds. Whether purchasing a souvenir while holding a child, grabbing refreshments, or entering an exhibition with hands full, the process is entirely frictionless-requiring nothing but facial recognition for authentication.

One of the most compelling showcases at the Expo is the null2 Signature Pavilion , an artistic and technological collaboration led by renowned media artist and researcher Yoichi Ochiai . Here, visitors can create digital human avatars using generative AI and 3D scanning technologies , offering a glimpse into the future of virtual self-representation. It's a powerful and creative experience that reflects the increasingly blurred boundaries between the physical and digital worlds.

Underpinning these innovations is NEC's Digital Identity VC Connect platform, which integrates decentralized identity (DID) principles with verifiable credentials (VC) and facial recognition technologies. This fusion empowers each visitor to manage their digital identity , autonomously-a significant step toward realizing self-sovereign identity .

Unlike traditional identity systems that rely on centralized storage, this decentralized approach ensures that digital credentials are tamper-proof, privacy-preserving, and verifiable in real-time . Visitors retain control over how and when their credentials are used, creating a trust framework that is both scalable and user-centric. As digital interactions become central to modern life, this model offers a blueprint for digital trust and data sovereignty .







Frost & Sullivan and NEC teams at Expo 2025 in Osaka

Real-World Applications Beyond the Expo

NEC is already applying these technologies in meaningful, real-world scenarios. A notable example is the OUID (Osaka University ID) project , developed in collaboration with Osaka University. This initiative leverages biometric authentication to simplify and secure student experiences across campus. From building access and library resource borrowing to remote class and exam attendance verification, facial recognition technology is replacing traditional student ID cards-creating a smarter, safer, and more connected academic environment.

NEC's innovation extends beyond academia into the creative industries as well. At the Expo, Georgia had the opportunity to meet Shigeharu Asagiri , President and CEO of COEDO Brewery , a renowned Japanese craft brewer. Together, they are leveraging AI to develop new beer recipes tailored to different generations , with the goal of promoting cross-generational dialogue and cultural understanding.







Shigeharu Asagiri and the generational beers developed by COEDO and NEC's cotomi

We also had the opportunity to meet Shigeharu Asagiri , President and CEO of COEDO Brewery , who shared valuable insights into how NEC's “cotomi” AI platform is accelerating product development. Rather than replacing human creativity, cotomi enhances it-enabling brewers to focus more on artistry, flavour, and storytelling. This collaboration stands as a compelling example of human-AI co-creation , and a reminder that innovation can be both technologically advanced and deeply human at its core.

Here's to innovation, inclusive technology, and a future where identity, creativity, and community are empowered by responsible AI.

