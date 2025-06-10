403
Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets President-Elect Of The 80Th UN General Assembly
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with HE Annalena Baerbock, President-elect of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Qatar in New York.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed joint priorities for the State of Qatar and the United Nations within the framework of the upcoming General Assembly session. They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in addressing pressing global challenges.
HE Sheikha Alya reaffirmed Qatar's continued commitment to actively supporting UN initiatives, with the aim of contributing to the success of the 80th session of the General Assembly.
For her part, HE Annalena Baerbock expressed appreciation for Qatar's prominent role in supporting United Nations efforts, particularly in promoting international peace and security and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.
