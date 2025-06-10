Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Portugal National Day

Portugal National Day


2025-06-10 04:00:50

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to the Portuguese people as you celebrate the Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities.

As a committed NATO Ally, Portugal has an important role in advancing transatlantic security. We count on Portugal and all NATO Allies to increase their defense spending commitment to 5 percent of GDP. This commitment is an essential cornerstone of our shared deterrence. Burden-sharing strengthens the Alliance, reinforces peace through strength, and ensures we are prepared to meet today’s threats together.

We will continue our joint work to expand our economic and defense cooperation, increase trade and investment, and combatting both illegal immigration and organized crime. These efforts advance our shared security and prosperity, which help protect the sovereignty and safety of our citizens.

With more than 1.3 million Portuguese Americans contributing to every sector of American life, this is a partnership grounded not only in strategic alignment, but in human connection. Together, we will keep building a secure and prosperous future for our nations’ future generations.

MENAFN10062025004514009831ID1109654596

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search