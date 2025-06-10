Portugal National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to the Portuguese people as you celebrate the Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities.
As a committed NATO Ally, Portugal has an important role in advancing transatlantic security. We count on Portugal and all NATO Allies to increase their defense spending commitment to 5 percent of GDP. This commitment is an essential cornerstone of our shared deterrence. Burden-sharing strengthens the Alliance, reinforces peace through strength, and ensures we are prepared to meet today’s threats together.
We will continue our joint work to expand our economic and defense cooperation, increase trade and investment, and combatting both illegal immigration and organized crime. These efforts advance our shared security and prosperity, which help protect the sovereignty and safety of our citizens.
With more than 1.3 million Portuguese Americans contributing to every sector of American life, this is a partnership grounded not only in strategic alignment, but in human connection. Together, we will keep building a secure and prosperous future for our nations’ future generations.
