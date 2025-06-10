How To Protect Skin From Sunlight?

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

Kabul (Pajhwok): Some dermatologists say that although sunlight has numerous benefits for human body, prolonged exposure to it can, in some cases, cause serious and even irreversible damage to the skin.

The skin, being the largest and outermost organ of the body, plays a vital role in human health. Proper care of the skin not only contributes to one's beauty and freshness but also helps in preventing diseases and environmental damage.

Experts: Do not spend more than half an hour per day under the sun

Dr. Abdul Razaq Ramaki, a dermatologist and cosmetologist in Kabul city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that from a scientific perspective, human skin can be categorized into different types including fair, wheatish, dark, and darker complexions.

He explained that people with darker skin have higher resistance to sunlight, while those with lighter skin have less resistance and therefore need more protection.

He emphasized that sunlight is very important for the human body, including the skin. In addition to its healing and restorative effects, it contains vitamins that are absorbed through the skin into the body.

He said:“It is worth mentioning that a person can be exposed to sunlight for 15 to 30 minutes daily, but should not stay under the sun for more than half an hour.”

He clarified that between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., due to the intensity of the sun's rays, one should avoid prolonged exposure.

According to him, if any redness appears on the skin, one should immediately avoid sun exposure, and if the redness persists, a doctor should be consulted.

What should be done to prevent sun damage?

Dr. Ramaki emphasized the necessity of using high-quality sunscreen to prevent sun damage and added:“For those whose jobs require them to work full-time under the sun, using sunscreen is extremely important. If someone cannot afford to buy sunscreen, they should wash their face with cold water every two hours.”

However, he noted that certain sunscreens that contain makeup should be avoided.

Regarding how to use sunscreen, he said it should be applied more on the face, neck, the back of the hands, and the feet - areas most exposed to sunlight.

Dr. Ramaki also recommended wearing peaked caps, sunglasses, light-colored long-sleeve shirts, and pants as these help reduce sun absorption.

He said that excessive exposure to sunlight can lead to premature aging - such as wrinkles and skin spots - and eventually skin cancer.

Meanwhile, Dr. Layla Sadat, a dermatologist and cosmetologist in Kabul city, while acknowledging the benefits of sunlight for the body, warned that prolonged exposure also has harmful effects.

She stated that sunscreen should be used in consultation with a doctor, as some sunscreens can be harmful to the skin.

A skin patient

Masood Ahmadi, a resident of Kabul, said that while working on the roadside, red spots began to appear on his skin and gradually increased. Eventually, he consulted a doctor and is currently undergoing treatment.

