Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Second Tranche For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 30 April 2025. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 16 May to no later than 21 July 2025. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 30 April 2025, available here: From 2 June to 6 June 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,256,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 245.7511 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 2 June OSE 460,000 243.8275 112,160,650.00 CEUX TQEX 3 June OSE 450,000 244.8693 110,191,185.00 CEUX TQEX 4 June OSE 445,000 247.2474 110,025,093.00 CEUX TQEX 5 June OSE 455,000 246.0346 111,945,743.00 CEUX TQEX 6 June OSE 446,000 246.8428 110,091,888.80 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,256,000 245.7511 554,414,559.80 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche



OSE 3,338,029 243.4166 812,531,612.71 CEUX TQEX Total 3,338,029 243.4166 812,531,612.71 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)



OSE 5,594,029 244.3581 1,366,946,172.51 CEUX TQEX Total 5,594,029 244.3581 1,366,946,172.51



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 92,197,018 own shares, corresponding to 3.30% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 83,465,356 own shares, corresponding to 2.99% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at .

