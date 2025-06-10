Eritrea: Eighth Grade National Examination To Begin

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, June 10, 2025/APO Group/ --

The eighth-grade national examination for the 2024/2025 academic year is scheduled to take place from 11 to 13 June at the national level, as well as in Riyadh and Jeddah International Eritrean Community Schools in Saudi Arabia, and in Kassala.

According to Mr. Habte Asfaha, coordinator of the eighth-grade national examination in the Ministry of Education, over 72,000 students - including 46.2% females - will participate in the examination from 508 centers. The examinees include 11,051 students in the Anseba Region, 23,036 in the Southern Region, 15,636 in the Gash Barka Region, 14,594 in the Central Region, 6,337 in the Northern Red Sea Region, 1,403 in the Southern Red Sea Region, 167 in Riyadh and Jeddah, and 8 in Kassala.

Mr. Habte further noted that the examination will cover Mathematics, English language, Civic Education, and Science.

He indicated that the number of participants has increased by 6.6% compared to the previous year. Orientation has been provided to exam center heads, teachers, and students in preparation for the examination.

