EBC Financial Group Highlights Expansion Of Thematic Exposure With Over 100 U.S.-Listed ETF Cfds

EBC Financial Group's new U.S. ETF CFDs provide global clients with diversified thematic trading opportunities across markets, sectors, and investment styles.

New Release Reflects Broader Industry Movement Toward Customisable, Sector-Based Market Instruments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) has announced the addition of over 100 U.S.-listed Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Contracts for Difference (CFDs), reflecting a broader trend across the financial sector toward more diversified and thematic exposure for market participants. The inclusion of these instruments signals EBC's alignment with global demand for access to sector-focused and regionally tailored financial instruments.

The expanded offering includes ETFs listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, issued by prominent asset managers such as Vanguard, iShares (BlackRock), and State Street Global Advisors. These instruments reflect key macroeconomic and sectoral narratives that continue to shape global investor sentiment.

“This expansion reflects our vision to bridge intelligent product design with market relevance,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd.“The new products are a natural evolution for traders seeking targeted exposure with greater strategic flexibility. At EBC, we're building an ecosystem that empowers both precision and performance.”

Thematic Access Meets Tactical Flexibility

The expanded suite offers clients opportunities to explore some of the most actively followed macroeconomic and investment themes globally.

These include geographic exposure through funds such as the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, high-yield fixed income via the likes of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, and commodities exposure via ETFs such as the United States Oil Fund LP, which tracks WTI crude. Sector-specific opportunities are also available, and traders can also take positions across equity baskets including those with dividend-focused strategies, such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF.

Additional themes include market capitalisation strategies like the Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and investment style tilts, such as the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, which tracks growth-oriented stocks.

These additions serve as both stand-alone trade ideas and complementary instruments alongside EBC's existing product lineup, enabling advanced portfolio structuring and thematic trading.

Smarter Exposure: Leverage, Shorting, and Cost Efficiency in One Product

EBC's announcement comes amid an evolving landscape in global finance, where diversification, transparency, and cost structure continue to shape institutional decision-making. As the financial ecosystem moves toward more bespoke and responsive instruments, the growing presence of thematic ETFs and related financial products underlines a shift in how global risk and opportunity are being navigated.

Getting Started

These products can be accessed by registering on to begin simulated or live trading.

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London's esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions-including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others-EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

Michelle Siow

EBC Financial Group

+60 16-337 6040

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.