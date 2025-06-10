403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Real Gains Further Ground Against Dollar Amid Tax Moves And Market Momentum
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real advanced against the US dollar over the last 24 hours, closing at 5.557 on June 9, 2025, according to the European Central Bank.
This marks a 0.43% drop from the previous session and brings the real to its strongest point since October 2024. The move follows a week of steady appreciation, with the real gaining nearly 6% year-on-year.
Several factors drove this shift. The Brazilian government announced a recalibration of the IOF (financial operations tax) late Sunday, aiming to offset the recent tax hike with new levies on previously exempt financial products and online betting.
The market responded positively, viewing the measures as a short-term fix to fiscal imbalances. However, economists caution that these steps do not address Brazil's underlying fiscal challenges.
Global dynamics also played a role. The US dollar index weakened after Moody's downgraded US sovereign debt in mid-May, which pushed Treasury yields lower and prompted investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.
Brazil's high Selic rate, now at 14.75%, remains among the world's most attractive, fueling capital inflows and supporting the real. Brazil's trade surplus, which reached $8.2 billion in March, and a stronger-than-expected GDP preview for the first quarter further boosted confidence.
Industrial output rose 3.1% year-on-year, and first-quarter GDP grew by 1.3%. These data points reinforced the perception that Brazil's external accounts remain robust despite global uncertainty.
Technical analysis confirms the real's momentum. The daily USD/BRL chart shows the pair trading well below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, signaling a strong downtrend.
The price broke through key support at 5.64 and now tests the 5.55–5.53 range. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, indicating reduced volatility and suggesting a possible consolidation phase. The RSI sits below 50, showing no signs of an imminent reversal.
The 4-hour chart mirrors this bearish outlook, with the price consistently below major moving averages and the Ichimoku Cloud reinforcing downward pressure.
Foreign investment flows reflect renewed confidence in Brazilian assets. Equity markets saw $32.2 billion in capital inflows in April, reversing last year's outflows.
The real's strength also benefits from easing global trade tensions, as recent talks between the US and China reduced tariff risks for Brazilian exporters. Despite the recent gains, market projections remain mixed.
Some analysts expect the real to weaken again by year-end, while others have revised forecasts to reflect its resilience. The next moves will depend on the government's ability to implement credible fiscal reforms and on global risk sentiment.
In summary, the Brazilian real's advance against the dollar stems from a combination of domestic policy adjustments, strong economic data, and favorable global conditions. Technical indicators point to continued strength, though sustainability hinges on deeper reforms and external developments.
This marks a 0.43% drop from the previous session and brings the real to its strongest point since October 2024. The move follows a week of steady appreciation, with the real gaining nearly 6% year-on-year.
Several factors drove this shift. The Brazilian government announced a recalibration of the IOF (financial operations tax) late Sunday, aiming to offset the recent tax hike with new levies on previously exempt financial products and online betting.
The market responded positively, viewing the measures as a short-term fix to fiscal imbalances. However, economists caution that these steps do not address Brazil's underlying fiscal challenges.
Global dynamics also played a role. The US dollar index weakened after Moody's downgraded US sovereign debt in mid-May, which pushed Treasury yields lower and prompted investors to seek higher returns elsewhere.
Brazil's high Selic rate, now at 14.75%, remains among the world's most attractive, fueling capital inflows and supporting the real. Brazil's trade surplus, which reached $8.2 billion in March, and a stronger-than-expected GDP preview for the first quarter further boosted confidence.
Industrial output rose 3.1% year-on-year, and first-quarter GDP grew by 1.3%. These data points reinforced the perception that Brazil's external accounts remain robust despite global uncertainty.
Technical analysis confirms the real's momentum. The daily USD/BRL chart shows the pair trading well below its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, signaling a strong downtrend.
The price broke through key support at 5.64 and now tests the 5.55–5.53 range. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, indicating reduced volatility and suggesting a possible consolidation phase. The RSI sits below 50, showing no signs of an imminent reversal.
The 4-hour chart mirrors this bearish outlook, with the price consistently below major moving averages and the Ichimoku Cloud reinforcing downward pressure.
Foreign investment flows reflect renewed confidence in Brazilian assets. Equity markets saw $32.2 billion in capital inflows in April, reversing last year's outflows.
The real's strength also benefits from easing global trade tensions, as recent talks between the US and China reduced tariff risks for Brazilian exporters. Despite the recent gains, market projections remain mixed.
Some analysts expect the real to weaken again by year-end, while others have revised forecasts to reflect its resilience. The next moves will depend on the government's ability to implement credible fiscal reforms and on global risk sentiment.
In summary, the Brazilian real's advance against the dollar stems from a combination of domestic policy adjustments, strong economic data, and favorable global conditions. Technical indicators point to continued strength, though sustainability hinges on deeper reforms and external developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Kinesis Network Launches Revolutionary Compute Optimization Platform
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
CommentsNo comment