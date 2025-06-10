Nagaland State Lottery Results (June 10, 2025) Shortly: Dear Godavari, Comet, Goose Draws Offer Rs 1 Crore Jackpot
The Nagaland State Lottery continues to attract hopeful participants across India, with today's draws-Dear Godavari Morning (1 PM), Dear Comet Evening (6 PM), and Dear Goose Night (8 PM)-offering a top prize of Rs 1 crore. These results are part of India's legally regulated lottery system operational in 13 states.
According to the official schedule, the results for each draw will be updated live on authorized websites including nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad. Participants can check their ticket numbers shortly after the scheduled draw times.
Prize structure:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily draw timings:
- Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM
How to check your result:
- Visit one of the official lottery result websites. Go to the "Lottery Sambad Result" section. Locate today's draw by name and date (e.g., "Dear Godavari – June 10"). Click on "View Result" and match your ticket number.
How to claim your prize:
Winners must fill out the official claim form available on the Nagaland State Lottery website and submit it along with:
- A copy of the winning ticket Valid ID proof
For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, claims must be submitted to the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official guidelines.
Weekly draw schedule:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Blitzen, Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Comet, Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Hill, Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Lake, Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Mountain, Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, River, Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Sea, Toucan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment