Mandya Child Marriage Case: Pregnant Minor Exposes Growing Crisis In Karnataka

Mandya: A case of child marriage surfaced in Mandya when an eight-month-pregnant girl arrived for a medical check-up. The girl, a native of Kanakapura taluk, was found to be a minor, married a year ago to a resident of Konanahalli Tittu in MG Ward on the outskirts of the city.

Medical staff alert officials after suspicion

The girl had visited MIMS Hospital for prenatal care when doctors grew suspicious of her age and reported the matter to the taluk health officer. Upon verification of documents, it was revealed that the girl was just 16 years old. A case has since been registered at the Central Police Station.

Minor married off after family consent

Orphaned and raised by her uncle and aunt, the girl had reportedly fallen in love with the Konanahalli Tittu resident after he visited Kanakapura on business. With both families consenting, the couple was married at the Sri Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Kanakapura taluk and later settled in Mandya.

No Aadhaar or maternity records raised red flags

Dr Javare Gowda, the Taluk Health Officer, intervened when it was discovered the girl lacked a Mother Card and Aadhaar. Her Transfer Certificate (TC) confirmed her birth year as 2009, establishing that she was still a minor under the law. Child protection officials were informed, and she is now under the care of the Sakhi Centre in Nehru Nagar.

POCSO case registered; legal proceedings underway

Following the discovery, a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered by the Central Police. Investigations are ongoing.

28 child marriages in one month shock

Mandya The case adds to an alarming trend in Mandya district, where 28 child marriage cases have been registered just between April and May 25 of 2025–26. This reflects a serious societal issue despite existing laws. In the previous year, the district saw 186 child marriages. Despite the enactment of strict laws, enforcement appears weak, with most cases not progressing beyond the filing of FIRs.

Taluk-wise breakdown of recent cases Mandya taluk

5 cases registered – 4 stopped, 1 occurred

Maddur: 4 child marriages stopped

Malavalli: 1 stopped, 1 occurred

Srirangapatna: 2 prevented

Pandavapura: 6 stopped KR Pet: 7 cases registered

Out of the 28 cases in the last month, 25 child marriages were prevented, and FIRs were filed in the remaining 3. Experts fear the actual number of child marriages may be much higher, with many going unreported.