Tiger Shroff Stuns Fans By Playing Cricket In Briefs With Akshay Kumar (PHOTOS)

Tiger Shroff played a fun game of cricket with Akshay Kumar while wearing briefs, leaving netizens surprised and amused. The unusual outfit quickly sparked reactions and went viral online.

India is home to millions of passionate cricket fans, where the sport is not just a game but a craze. With its growing popularity and massive following, cricket has become highly lucrative, and Indian players enjoy celebrity status. Today, India stands firmly at the forefront of the global cricketing world.

Even Sachin Tendulkar has played gully cricket with kids during his travels, showing that any place can be a cricket ground.

The batsman is none other than Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, playing gully cricket on a film set. Known for showing off his six-pack, he bats shirtless.

Akshay Kumar joins Tiger Shroff for the gully cricket game, having fun with the film crew. See the viral video:

The cricket craze in India is so intense that all Indian film industries play cricket, even organizing a Celebrity Cricket League.