Israel Detains Greta Thunberg Donald Trump Recommends Activist To Join 'Anger Management' Classes

The crew of the Gaza-bound aid vessel Madleen, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and several well-known international volunteers, were detained and brought to Israel's Ashdod port on Monday evening after a contentious interception at sea.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump called Thunberg a“strange person” and further said that he was not sure if her anger was real.

“She is a stranger person, she is a young angry person. She is certainly different. I think she should go for an anger management class, that's my primary recommendation for her. I think Israel has enough problems than kidnapping Greta Thunberg,” said Donald Trump.

Here's what Israel's foreign ministry says

According to Israel's foreign ministry, the intercepted activists underwent medical checks upon arrival. Defense Minister Israel Katz said they were shown a screening of "the horror film documenting the October 7 massacre" by Hamas, but "when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching." He accused Thunberg and others of ignoring Hamas atrocities by“closing their eyes to the truth.”

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organised the mission, alleged that the Israeli military“attacked” and "unlawfully boarded" the ship in international waters while it was attempting to deliver baby formula, food, and medical supplies to Gaza which remains under an 11-week aid blockade.

A picture shows the aid sailboat Madleen escorted by an Israeli military boat approaching the southern port of Ashdod on June 9, 2025. Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound aid boat Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition activist group, on June 9, preventing the activists on board from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

The activists were detained after Israeli quadcopters reportedly sprayed the ship with a white paint-like substance, jammed communications, and played disturbing noises over the radio. In a livestream from the ship, activist Yasemin Acar showed the white substance on the deck, stating it was affecting her eyes. Later, in a pre-recorded video posted by FFC, Thunberg said,“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel.”

Hamas says, 'flagrant violation of international law'

Hamas demanded the immediate release of the detainees, calling the interception "a flagrant violation of international law" and an attack on civilian volunteers.

On the ground in Ashdod, around 15 people protested with placards reading, "Resist genocide" and“Stop state terror.”

The French foreign ministry confirmed that six of its nationals were onboard and said President Emmanuel Macron had requested their swift return. Paris also called on Israel to allow“immediate, large-scale, and unhindered access for humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

The Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition known for opposing Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, had openly documented its journey online before being intercepted. Activists on board were aware of the potential consequences. The vessel set sail from Sicily last Friday but was stopped before it could reach Gaza, underscoring Israel's firm policy of blocking all unauthorized maritime access to the territory.

