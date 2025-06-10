Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Plane Goes Missing In Siberia: Russia Says Five Aboard, Including Two Pilots Search And Rescue Operation Launched

Plane Goes Missing In Siberia: Russia Says Five Aboard, Including Two Pilots Search And Rescue Operation Launched


2025-06-10 03:12:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Antonov An-2 plane, carrying five people, including two pilots, has gone missing in the deep Siberian forests on June 10, according to a statement from Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia, Reuters reported.

As per details from the local emergency ministry office, shared by national news agency TASS, the plane had issued distress signals over the forests in Yakutia region of far northwestern Russia, it added.

A search and rescue plane has been sent to locate the aircraft that was performing forestry aerial reconnaissance, Rosaviatsia said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The aircraft, mass-produced during the Soviet era, is a single-engine biplane, widely used for agricultural and forestry purposes.

(This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...)

MENAFN10062025007365015876ID1109654503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search