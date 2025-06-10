Plane Goes Missing In Siberia: Russia Says Five Aboard, Including Two Pilots Search And Rescue Operation Launched
As per details from the local emergency ministry office, shared by national news agency TASS, the plane had issued distress signals over the forests in Yakutia region of far northwestern Russia, it added.
A search and rescue plane has been sent to locate the aircraft that was performing forestry aerial reconnaissance, Rosaviatsia said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.
The aircraft, mass-produced during the Soviet era, is a single-engine biplane, widely used for agricultural and forestry purposes.
(This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...)
