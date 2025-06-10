Plane Goes Missing In Siberia: Russia Says Five Aboard, Including Two Pilots Search And Rescue Operation Launched

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Antonov An-2 plane, carrying five people, including two pilots, has gone missing in the deep Siberian forests on June 10, according to a statement from Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia, Reuters reported.

As per details from the local emergency ministry office, shared by national news agency TASS, the plane had issued distress signals over the forests in Yakutia region of far northwestern Russia, it added.

A search and rescue plane has been sent to locate the aircraft that was performing forestry aerial reconnaissance, Rosaviatsia said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The aircraft, mass-produced during the Soviet era, is a single-engine biplane, widely used for agricultural and forestry purposes.

