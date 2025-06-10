Chinese Ambassador Set To Visit Azerbaijan's Shusha City
Mei disseminated the announcement of this visit during a
strategic briefing focused on the commemoration of the inaugural
International Day of Dialogue between Civilizations, convened in
Baku.
She underscored that the engagement dynamics between the governing entities of the two nations persistently evolve, as evidenced by the systematic exchanges and involvement in global forums.
"This weekend, as a representative of the Communist Party of China, I'll go to Shusha to participate in the conference organized by the New Azerbaijan Party," the diplomat added.
