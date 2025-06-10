Premier Airport Park Delivers 93,287-Square-Foot Building To Meet Market Demand

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 9, 2025 12:57 pm - New building will address the need for flex industrial space in the 15,000-25,000-square-foot range

The developers behind Premier Airport Park have completed construction on Building 7A, a 93,287-square-foot flex industrial building that will address the demand for smaller flex industrial space in Southwest Florida.

The building adds five Class-A industrial units to the Southwest Florida market, ranging in size from 15,000 square feet to 23,000 square feet with office and warehouse space.

“Over the last several years, we've seen a flood of inventory for large industrial users and very little new product for smaller users in the 15,000- to 20,000-square-foot range,” said Dan Miller, executive vice president of Colliers and leasing agent for Premier Airport Park.“The developers recognized the absence of this type of product in the market and prioritized delivering a high-quality space that will meet the needs of those users.”

According to data from CoStar, in 2024 the Southwest Florida market saw a total absorption of roughly 500,000 square feet of industrial space between 14,000 and 25,000 square feet. Space of this size represented more than half of the total absorption in the market in 2024. Currently, the market has less than 400,000 square feet of existing or soon to be completed space available under 25,000 square feet, including the newly delivered Premier Airport Park Building 7A.

That is compared to the approximately 2.4 million square feet of high-cube distribution space that will be available this year. High-cube distribution space is typically 180' or deeper with 32' clear height and is better suited for large users requiring more than 25,000 square feet.

“At the current rate, demand for smaller spaces is set to outpace supply for the year,” said Miller.“This demand is driving deals, which makes it more imperative than ever that tenants find suitable space and secure a lease quickly.”

Building 7A at Premier Airport Park adds five new flex industrial units to the Southwest Florida market, each with at least 1,200 square feet of office space. Each unit has at least two 143-feet-deep loading docks with 24-foot-high clear height. In addition, spaces include 1.55 parking spaces for each 1,000 square feet of building.

“This space is perfect for service-related businesses who require office and warehouse space, as well as subcontractors and distributors who require a showroom upfront,” said Miller.“An added bonus with Building 7A is that the units are turnkey so tenants can move in quickly and reduce costs related to buildout.”

Construction on the 225-acre Premier Airport Park began in 2018. To date, developers Principal Real Estate Investors have completed 958,775 square feet of the planned 1,875,000 square feet of high-cube warehousing, industrial, manufacturing, warehouse and office space. Tenants include Pepsi, Home Depot, Renewal by Andersen, Raymond Building Supply, Arthrex, Sunbelt and Watts Water.

For more information on leasing at Premier Airport Park, contact Dan Miller at ....

About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With nearly $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 23,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.