Titan Lab To Showcase Cross-Chain Innovation As Platinum Sponsor At Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Titan Lab, a leading DeFi ecosystem builder in Southeast Asia, will make its debut at Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025 from July 21 to 22 as a Platinum Sponsor. The company plans to showcase its Layer 1 blockchain, Titan Chain, along with a diverse range of Web3 innovations across its growing ecosystem.

During the Kuala Lumpur event, Titan Lab will join forces with ecosystem partners including Tokenize Xchange and several notable DeFi projects built on Titan Chain. The team will participate in multiple panel discussions, aimed at strengthening community engagement and deepening collaboration across the Web3 ecosystem. Titan Lab representatives will also take the main stage to share insights on the future of DeFi, updates on Titan Chain's development, and the broader outlook for real-world blockchain applications.

Empowering DeFi: Titan Lab Focuses on Real-World Use Cases and Cross-Chain Collaboration

Jon Ren, Ecosystem Lead of Titan Chain, will represent Titan Lab at the event and deliver a featured speech. In a panel exploring how blockchain can build more inclusive financial infrastructure, Ren will highlight Titan Lab's practical experience in promoting DeFi accessibility in Southeast Asia. His talk will underscore the real-world value of modular blockchain architecture and its role in serving local users, underserved communities, and emerging markets.

As part of its presence at the event, Titan Lab will spotlight its cross-chain infrastructure, designed for compatibility with both EVM and IBC ecosystems. It will also present its ongoing efforts in building a high-performance, secure, and scalable Layer 1 blockchain. Titan Chain has already been integrated into Tokenize's ecosystem, granting access to over 350,000 users and establishing itself as an infrastructure bridge between centralized platforms and the broader multichain Web3 world. Tokenize will also deliver a keynote and join a panel discussion during the conference. Through this collaboration, Titan Lab aims to unlock new on-chain opportunities for partners and shape the next wave of decentralized innovation.

Advancing Southeast Asia's Web3 Ecosystem

At the exhibition floor of Malaysia Blockchain Week 2025, Titan Lab will launch a series of immersive community experiences featuring its key products - Untitled Wallet and PowerFlow. These activities are designed to help attendees understand wallet registration, staking mechanics, and asset flow through direct interaction. Participants who complete in-booth tasks will be eligible for prize draws, including branded merchandise and compliant crypto rewards.

Through this interactive format, Titan Lab aims to validate how its core vision -“faster, simpler, localized” - resonates with Southeast Asian users. The team also seeks to reinforce Titan's role in Web3 education and community engagement, while working alongside partners to explore a full-cycle user growth strategy on-site.

“Malaysia is quickly becoming a vital hub for Web3 innovation,” said Jon Ren, Ecosystem Lead at Titan Lab.“We look forward to using this opportunity to showcase how modular blockchain infrastructure can be deployed in real-world scenarios and to deepen collaboration with ecosystem partners across the region.”

Titan Lab remains committed to driving the next wave of on-chain innovation through technical integration, collaborative engagement, and strong community incentives.

About Titan Lab

Titan Lab is a leading DeFi ecosystem builder in Southeast Asia, currently serving over 350,000 users globally. Since its inception, Titan Lab has been building a DeFi ecosystem designed specifically for Southeast Asia - faster, simpler, and localized. From crypto asset staking to perpetual trading, Titan Lab is helping users enter a new era of digital ownership.

With deep expertise in DeFi infrastructure, Titan Lab has established strategic partnerships with leading exchanges and blockchain protocols across Southeast Asia. Its ecosystem is powered by Titan Chain, a modular Layer 1 blockchain, and includes flagship products such as the multichain smart wallet Untitled Wallet and yield infrastructure protocol PowerFlow. Together, these tools support core DeFi use cases including deposits, asset transfers, and yield generation - all localized for real-world adoption in Southeast Asia.

To accelerate growth, Titan Lab has launched the Titan Ecosystem Grants, a $100 million developer funding initiative designed to empower builders to create real-world applications on Titan and onboard the next billion users on-chain.

Explore the future of decentralized finance with Titan Lab at Titanlab

Learn more about Titan Chain at Titan Chain