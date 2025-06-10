Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Addresses AAFT Students On Innovation, Achievements, And The Future Of Creative Education

2025-06-10 03:05:00
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a dynamic and inspiring session held at the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, engaged directly with students to share insights on the institution's remarkable progress, new technological advancements, and its vision for the future of creative education.

“I am here to open new chapters at AAFT-where tradition meets transformation,” said Dr. Marwah.“We have already integrated technologies like Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Metaphorical Learning, and Learning Management Systems (LMS) into our curriculum to keep pace with global standards in creative learning.”

Highlighting the infrastructure upgrades, Dr. Marwah informed students about the addition of the latest equipment, including advanced cameras, editing suites, and post-production tools, now incorporated into hands-on learning modules across disciplines.

AAFT continues to set global benchmarks in creative education. Dr. Marwah proudly stated,“AAFT holds the distinction of being number one in the world in terms of student-led film productions throughout the year. Last year alone, we were associated with 700 events and produced over 150 creative projects. Moreover, AAFT is recognized as the most cost-effective film school in the world.”

He further added,“We are proud to be India's most decorated media institution, with the highest number of national and international awards, and the largest number of alumni who have achieved celebrity status across film, television, and media industries.”

The session concluded with an enthusiastic round of applause from the students, who felt inspired by the legacy and forward-looking vision of their institution under Dr. Marwah's leadership.

