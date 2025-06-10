Edaa Services Available At Govt Centers From Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a move aimed at streamlining public service delivery and enhancing customer satisfaction, the Qatar Central Securities Depository (Edaa) has confirmed that it will begin offering key services at government service centers in Al Wakra, Al Rayyan, and Al Daayen from today, June 10, 2025.

The initiative, announced by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) on its social media platforms, stems from a Service Level Agreement (SLA) signed between Edaa and the CGB, aligning with national efforts to modernise government services and improve the overall customer experience.

Under the SLA, both entities have clearly defined roles and responsibilities to ensure the delivery of high-quality service. The partnership will see Edaa integrating its most in-demand services into the existing government service infrastructure, contributing to a more unified and efficient customer journey.

Customers can now conduct procedures such as shareholder registry updates, dividend inquiries, and securities account services without needing to travel to Edaa's main offices. The decentralised service points aim to reduce congestion, waiting times, and logistical barriers.

“I used to drive all the way to Doha just to update my shareholder details. Now I can get everything done in my own city and it's a huge convenience”, said Reem, a resident of Al Wakra. Market experts have also welcomed the announcement as a step toward increasing public engagement with Qatar's financial infrastructure.

“This is a pivotal step in bringing services closer to the people as it reflects a broader commitment to enhancing public access to essential services in a seamless and user-friendly manner,” said Faris El-Din, a Doha-based economic analyst.

“Making financial services more accessible through public centers is not just about convenience. It's about financial inclusion, transparency, and citizen empowerment. This could encourage more people to participate in Qatar's growing capital markets,” El-Din added.

Edaa officials stressed that the new service points are staffed with trained personnel and equipped with digital systems to ensure fast and secure transactions. The expansion is expected to serve thousands of customers annually and may pave the way for additional service rollouts in other municipalities in the future.

The launch aligns with Qatar's broader digital transformation strategy, aiming to integrate financial services within the wider government ecosystem. Officials hinted at future expansions, noting that ongoing performance assessments will determine additional locations. Citizens and investors alike are encouraged to take advantage of the new centers beginning June 10.