Sidra Medicine Redefines Fertility Care With Patient-Centric Approach

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine is reshaping fertility care in Qatar and the region through a personalised, culturally and emotionally supportive model that goes beyond conventional IVF treatment.

With its combination of advanced science, cultural awareness, and compassionate care, Sidra Medicine - a member of Qatar Foundation - continues to set new standards in fertility treatment, where success is not only measured in pregnancy rates but in the trust, dignity, and holistic well-being of every patient.

Executive Chair of Women's Services and Division Chief of Reproductive Medicine at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Johnny Awwad in an interview with The Peninsula said,“Most fertility clinics focus on treatment. We focus on the person.”

“At Sidra Medicine, our patient-centric approach begins with continuity - each patient is supported by a dedicated physician throughout their journey, not a revolving team.”

Sidra Medicine's unique model integrates cutting-edge technology with holistic care, offering innovations such as time-lapse embryo imaging, preimplantation genetic testing, and electronic witness systems to ensure lab precision. These tools are complemented by single embryo transfer protocols and continuous embryo monitoring-even on weekends.“Our IVF success rates consistently rank within the top 10% of clinics in the US and UK, and that is not by accident,” Dr. Awwad said.

“Three things drive our outcomes: precision, technology, and individualised care.” But the approach goes deeper than just high-tech solutions. Sidra Medicine treats fertility not in isolation, but as part of a lifelong health journey, supported by a multidisciplinary team that includes gynaecologists, embryologists, surgeons, endocrinologists, mental health experts, and dietitians.

Conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), fibroids, and endometriosis are addressed early and proactively.“These conditions are often the 'silent saboteurs' of fertility,” Dr. Awwad said.



“By treating them upstream, we improve implantation rates, reduce miscarriage risk, and sometimes even enable natural conception.” Sidra Medicine also offers comprehensive preconception planning.“A healthy pregnancy starts long before conception,” Dr. Awwad said.

“We work with women to optimise weight, regulate cycles, screen for inherited conditions, and provide dietary and mental health support.” Male fertility is given equal attention.“Infertility is not a women's issue, it is a couple's challenge,” said Dr. Awwad.

Sidra's Male Infertility Clinic offers advanced diagnostics like DNA fragmentation testing and genetic screening, along with surgical and non-surgical interventions.“We do not treat male fertility as an afterthought. We place it at the centre of care.” Cultural and religious alignment is integral to Sidra Medicine's reproductive care model.

“Cultural sensitivity is a foundational principle that shapes every aspect of care,” Dr. Awwad emphasised. Treatments are designed to align with Qatar's legal and religious frameworks, which means services such as third-party sperm or egg donation and surrogacy are not offered.

Respect for cultural values extends to the emotional aspects of fertility as well.“In Qatari society, where starting a family carries profound cultural significance, couples often face silent emotional burdens,” he said.“We integrate psychological support directly into our services, with counsellors trained in the cultural sensitivities of our community.”

For couples in Qatar and the region who may be struggling in silence, Dr. Awwad offered a message of hope:“You do not have to do it alone. Whether you are just beginning to ask questions or have been trying for years, our doors are open, and our team is here. Reaching out for support can be one of the most important steps on your path to parenthood.”