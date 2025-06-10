Sivers Semiconductors Wins Contract From Airadar To Develop Advanced 28Ghz Antenna Module

KISTA, Sweden, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced it has received a purchase order from aiRadar Inc., a leader in next-generation radar imaging systems. The order is for the development of a state-of-the-art 28GHz antenna module based on Sivers' high-performance TRX BF02 beamforming transceiver chip.

"This partnership with aiRadar is a clear example of how our technology can be adapted beyond telecom to empower cutting-edge radar applications," said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director - Wireless Business Unit, Sivers Semiconductor. "The requirements for performance, form factor and reliability are incredibly demanding, especially in aerospace and defense. By combining our beamforming technology with aiRadar's advanced signal processing, we're helping push the boundaries of what's possible in modern radar systems."

The new antenna module will power aiRadar's latest radar systems targeting both commercial and defense markets, with an emphasis on defense applications such as high-performance drone platforms. The collaboration combines Sivers' expertise in advanced RFIC design with aiRadar's cutting-edge radar technology to deliver a compact, high-resolution radar solution with next-generation capabilities.

"We're excited to expand our offering of sophisticated multimode radars into the Ka frequency band using the TRX BF02 module," Michael Grigorian, COO, aiRadar Inc.

"Sivers' technology will enable new product ranges for our DroneSAR surveillance system and our drone detection capability. The success of our partnership demonstrates the synergy between aiRadar's expertise in radar systems and Sivers' excellence in RF design and production."

The TRX BF02 is a 28GHz Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) designed to support the full frequency range from 24.0 GHz to 29.5 GHz, making it an ideal fit for licensed 5G and advanced radar systems. It supports data rates up to 5 Gbit/s and features a 16TX+16RX channel beamforming transceiver. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, the solution is engineered for scalable, high-performance radar deployments.

For more information, please visit .

CONTACT:

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

[email protected]

Company Contact

Vickram Vathulya

CEO

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4160348

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED