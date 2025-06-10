Skanska Rebuilds The Rourke Bridge In Lowell, Massachusetts, USA, For USD 274M, About SEK 2.8 Billion

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation for the design and replacement of the Rourke Bridge in Lowell, Massachusetts, USA. The contract is worth USD 274M, about SEK 2.8 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project scope includes the complete removal of the existing temporary bridge, replacing it with a new permanent bridge structure, roadway reconstruction, highway drainage and storm water management facilities, traffic management, upgrading the traffic signals, highway lighting, landscaping, utility relocation and all other related bridge and highway work.

Work will begin in May 2025 and is expected to reach completion in February 2030.

